BRIEF-Eutelsat to transform service at 300 Poste Italiane offices
June 25, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eutelsat to transform service at 300 Poste Italiane offices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Eutelsat :

* Poste Italiane selects Eutelsat broadband professional solutions for high-speed internet access in digital divide locations across Italy

* Contract for high-speed satellite broadband connectivity is signed between the broadband affiliate of Eutelsat and Poste Mobile, the network infrastructure provider for Poste Italiane

* First 120 locations will be connected by end of 2015 with additional 180 post offices to follow in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1dhU7Zo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

