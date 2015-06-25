FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gigaset unit Gigaset Communications GmbH to reorganize its brand portfolio
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
June 25, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gigaset unit Gigaset Communications GmbH to reorganize its brand portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Gigaset AG :

* Gigaset group reorganizes brand and domain portfolio

* Gigaset Communications GmbH, a subsidiary that is wholly owned indirectly by Gigaset AG, is to extensively reorganize its brand portfolio

* Gigaset Communications GmbH will, among other things, sell word mark and word/figurative mark “Gigaset” to Goldin Brand Ltd., a subsidiary of Goldin Fund Pte. Ltd.

* Purchase price for marks is 29 million euros ($32 million)and is payable in cash to Gigaset Communications GmbH concurrently with transfer of marks, but on Sept. 30, 2015, at latest

* Gigaset Communications GmbH will also sell and transfer a number of internet domains to Goldin Brand Ltd., including domain gigaset.com, effective Jan. 8, 2016

* Purchase price for domains is 6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.