BRIEF-Gigaset unit Gigaset Communications GmbH to reorganize its brand portfolio

* Gigaset group reorganizes brand and domain portfolio

* Gigaset Communications GmbH, a subsidiary that is wholly owned indirectly by Gigaset AG, is to extensively reorganize its brand portfolio

* Gigaset Communications GmbH will, among other things, sell word mark and word/figurative mark “Gigaset” to Goldin Brand Ltd., a subsidiary of Goldin Fund Pte. Ltd.

* Purchase price for marks is 29 million euros ($32 million)and is payable in cash to Gigaset Communications GmbH concurrently with transfer of marks, but on Sept. 30, 2015, at latest

* Gigaset Communications GmbH will also sell and transfer a number of internet domains to Goldin Brand Ltd., including domain gigaset.com, effective Jan. 8, 2016

