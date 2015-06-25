BRIEF-Redefine Properties to acquire Fountainhead Property in all-share deal

June 25 (Reuters) - Fountainhead Property Trust Management Ltd

* Entered into an agreement with Fountainhead and Fptml in terms of which fountainhead will dispose of all its assets

* Fountainhead will dispose of all its assets in exchange for 85 new Redefine shares for every 100 Fountainhead units in issue

* If transaction is approved and becomes unconditional, fountainhead will no longer qualify for a listing under listings requirements of se operated by jse

* Agreed that a merger of redefine and fountainhead continues to make strategic sense.