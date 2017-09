June 25 (Reuters) - Juventus Fc SpA :

* Ends sharing agreement for player Domenico Berardi in favor of US Sassuolo Calcio Srl for consideration of 10 million euros ($11.20 million) to be paid in 4 years Source text: bit.ly/1NeBcLt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)