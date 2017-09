June 25 (Reuters) - Servet Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Signs deal with best bidder Geotem Jeoteknik at 6.1 million lira ($2.30 million) plus VAT for soil improvement works

* Soil improvement works needed for real estate in Kagithane Project

