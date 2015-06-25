FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CPI Property Group: Lavagna sells 343 mln shares in company to Whislow Equities
#Financials
June 25, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CPI Property Group: Lavagna sells 343 mln shares in company to Whislow Equities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - CPI Property Group SA :

* Whislow Equities Ltd. acquired 343,481,898 company shares from Lavagna, a.s., and as of June 22 holds directly 25.78 pct of total shares and voting rights

* As of June 22 2015 Lavagna, a.s. holds directly 549,016,081 shares in company, representing 16.62 pct of total shares and voting rights

* Transactions occurred between entities owned by Radovan Vitek, his overall shareholding in company did not change

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
