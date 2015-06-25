FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sopra Steria responses to SG divestiture announcement with buyback offer
#Financials
June 25, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sopra Steria responses to SG divestiture announcement with buyback offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Sopra Steria Group SA :

* Decides, further to the announcement made by Geninfo (Groupe Societe Generale ) of its intention to sell its 1.4 million Sopra Steria shares, to place an order for a maximum of 1.47 percent of Sopra Steria share capital for a price equal to Geninfo placement price

* Decision taken in the context of Sopra share buyback program in order to potentially award or sell shares to employees and/or company officers

* Says Geninfo also received from Sopra GMT (Pasquier and Odin families and the historical Managers), an interest to place an order for a maximum of 3.43 percent of Sopra Steria share capital for a price equal to the placement price Source text: bit.ly/1KcX4Yc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
