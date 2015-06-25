FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Amplitude Surgical announces IPO results - Euronext
June 25, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Amplitude Surgical announces IPO results - Euronext

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds source additional informaton in fourth bullet)

June 25 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* Amplitude Surgical SAS announces IPO results

* Total number of shares allocated within the offer: 20,000,000 shares at 5.00 euros ($5.60) per share

* Total number of shares admitted to trading: 46,929,852

* Total value of the offering is 100.0 million euros, which may be increased to about 109.3 million euros if the over-allotment option is exercised in full Source text: bit.ly/1Nkq00t Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

