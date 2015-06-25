BRIEF-Le Noble Age announces share repurchase programme

June 25 (Reuters) - Le Noble Age SA :

* Announces share repurchase approved by AGM on June 24

* Maximum number of shares to be repurchased is 10 percent of current outstanding shares, corresponding to 883,517 shares

* Company currently holds 22,781 own shares or 0.26 percent of capital

* Maximum buyback price is 40 euros ($44.78) per share

* Maximum total value is 35,340,680 euros

* Buyback program to last until Dec. 24, 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1fFMMVo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)