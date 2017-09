June 25 (Reuters) - Abivax SA :

* Announces share repurchase program

* Maximum number of 962,489 shares to be repurchased

* Maximum value of share repurchase is 5.0 million euros ($5.6 million)

* Price per share cannot be higher than 85.20 euros per share

