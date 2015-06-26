FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Montea realizes a successful private placement of two bond loans for EUR 50 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Montea CVA :

* Realizes a successful private placement of two bond loans for a total amount of 50 million euros ($55.92 million)

* The two bond loans are for a total amount of 50 million euros with an average duration of 11 years and an average funding cost of 2.73 pct

* First bond loan is for 25 million euros in bonds with a nominal value of 100,000 euros, a term of 12 years and a variable interest rate of EURIBOR 3 months + 205 base points

* The second bond loan is for 25 million euros in bonds with a nominal value of 100,000 euros, a term of 10 years and a fixed interest rate of 3.42 pct Source text: bit.ly/1CxQbun Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

