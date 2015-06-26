FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altice announces proposed cross-border merger
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 26, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Altice announces proposed cross-border merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Altice SA :

* Altice announces proposed cross-border merger to create equity currency for value-enhancing growth

* Announced proposed cross-border merger between a newly formed Dutch entity, Altice N.V., as acquiring company and Altice as company ceasing to exist

* Merger consideration represents Altice’s current enterprise value of 61.9 billion euros ($69.24 billion) and equity value of 32.5 billion euros

* Pursuant to merger, shareholders of Altice will receive 3 common shares A with 1 voting right each and a nominal value of 0.01 euro, and 1 common share B with 25 voting rights each and a nominal value of 0.25 euro

* Both A shares and B shares will have equal economic rights and will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMX)

* Following listing, shareholders in Altice N.V. will be permitted to convert their B shares into A shares at a 1:1 ratio

* Prior to the merger becoming effective, Altice will transfer substantially all of its assets and liabilities to a newly incorporated subsidiary Altice Luxembourg SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
