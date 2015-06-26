BRIEF-Ordina announces a cost-savings programme that will result in annual structural savings of around EUR 6 million

June 26 (Reuters) - Ordina NV :

* Announces a cost-savings programme that will result in annual structural savings of around 6 million euros ($6.71 million)

* These measures are necessary to keep results at Dutch activities at an acceptable level, given that turnover from public sector is under pressure

* The savings programme will target both external and internal costs and process improvements. Ordina's activities in Belgium and Luxembourg are performing well and are outside the scope of the savings programme ($1 = 0.8938 euros)