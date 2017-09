June 26 (Reuters) - Eurazeo :

* Following Europcar's IPO, Eurazeo will realize a disposal gain of approximately 350 million euros ($391.58 million) through this transaction and approximately 460 million euros if greenshoe option is exercised Source text: bit.ly/1BQzZcS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)