June 25 (Reuters) - Kkr & Co Lp

* Launches a pan-european platform to support companies and actively manage bank assets

* Platform is intended to provide long-term capital and operational expertise to businesses

* Platform has already commenced work in italy, working with unicredit and intesa sanpaolo.