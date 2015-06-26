FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pierrel agrees on modification of debt restructuring of 17.5 mln euros with Italian banks
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 26, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pierrel agrees on modification of debt restructuring of 17.5 mln euros with Italian banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Pierrel SpA :

* Agrees on modification of debt restructuring of 17.5 million euros ($19.6 million) with Unicredit Banca, Banca Nazionale del Lavoro E Banca Popolare Di Milano

* Modification regards budget package proposal of unit Pierrel Pharma Srl and of indirect subsidiary THERAMetrics SpA and was approved by banks on March 2

* Agreement consists of the payment of about 60 percent of overall debt as of June 30, 2015 until June 2021 and payment of remaining 40 percent in a single installment on December 31, 2021

* Payment of unpaid interest accrued up to December 31, 2014 in three installments: on the date of signing of the agreement, on July 31 and October 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.