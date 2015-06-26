BRIEF-Delta Lloyd completes transaction with RGA to reduce longevity risk related to its Dutch life insurance portfolio

June 26 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd NV :

* Completes transaction with Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) to reduce longevity risk related to its Dutch life insurance portfolio

* Duration of contract is eight years and relates to underlying longevity reserves of approximately 12 billion euros ($13.43 billion)

* This contract will reduce financial effects of policyholders living longer than currently expected, which results in longer durations of annuities and pension payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)