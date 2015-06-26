FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sophos offer price set at 225 pence
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 26, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sophos offer price set at 225 pence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Sophos Group Plc

* Offer price set at 225 pence

* Company is raising approximately $125 million of gross proceeds in offer

* Based on offer price, market capitalisation of company will be £1,013 million at commencement of conditional dealings.

* Offer comprises 156,521,740 shares, representing 34.8% of company’s issued share capital on admission (assuming no exercise of over- allotment option)

* Selling shareholders will receive gross proceeds of approximately £272.6 million pursuant to offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

