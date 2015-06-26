FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Heathrow forecasts 2015 EBITDA of $2.5 bln, up 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Heathrow Funding Ltd

* Heathrow (sp) limited’s forecast financial performance for 2015 is for adjusted ebitda of £1.6 billion ($2.52 billion)an increase of over 2% versus 2014.

* Forecast has been increased by almost £40 million, reflecting traffic growth in early part of year, strong retail revenue and improved operating costs

* Traffic forecasts for 2015 have been increased by 0.3 million to 74.2 million, reflecting strong performance in first five months of year.

* Heathrow’s capital expenditure is expected to be around £700 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6354 pounds)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
