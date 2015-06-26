FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-African Bank reports half-year loss of R2.8 bln
#Financials
June 26, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-African Bank reports half-year loss of R2.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - African Bank Ltd :

* Loss of R2.8 billion (2014: R5.9 billion restated) for the six months ended 31 March 2015 - in line with trading update issued on June 11, 2015

* Expectation that losses will persist for near future

* Interest expense reduced by 5 pct to R2.28 billion from prior period (2014: R2.40 billion)

* Credit impairment charge of R5.4 billion (2014: R8.5 billion restated)

* Operating costs increased by 4 pct to R1.38 billion from prior period (2014: R1.32 bln)

* Bank deemed it improbable that sufficient taxable profit will be available against which deferred tax asset will be recoverable

* Restoration to profitability and subsequent achievement of acceptable investor returns in “good bank” will take time, effort and commitment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

