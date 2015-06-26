BRIEF-Emira Property Fund updates on establishment of new Emira

June 26 (Reuters) - Emira Property Fund

* Referred to announcements regarding establishment of Emira as an internally managed corporate Real Estate Investment Trust

* Transaction will be implemented in accordance with amalgamation agreement concluded between Emira, New Emira and Strem on or about 19 March 2015.

* Ordinary shares in new Emira will be listed in “Diversified REITS” sector of JSE list

* Listing of Emira on main board of JSE will be terminated with effect from Monday, 13 July 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: