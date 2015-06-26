FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Therametrics Holding unit THERAMetrics S.p.A. enters into amendment agreement with Banca Popolare di Milano S.c.a r.l.
#Financials
June 26, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Therametrics Holding unit THERAMetrics S.p.A. enters into amendment agreement with Banca Popolare di Milano S.c.a r.l.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Therametrics Holding AG :

* Unit THERAMetrics S.p.A. entered into amendment agreement with Banca Popolare di Milano S.c.a r.l.

* Total indebtedness of THERAMetrics S.p.A., of 2.275 million euros ($2.55 million) at Dec. 31, 2014, shall be repaid for amount equal to approx. 60 pct, starting from June 30, 2015 and until June 2021

* Total indebtedness shall be repaid for remaining 40 pct on Dec. 31, 2021 Source text - bit.ly/1GMPj8V Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

