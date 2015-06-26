FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Apetit updates its credit limit and loan agreements
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 26, 2015 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Apetit updates its credit limit and loan agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Apetit Oyj :

* Apetit Plc has agreed upon the reorganisation of its long-term credit facilities

* The new binding and collateral-free credit facilities totalling 40 million euros ($44.82 million) and intended for working capital financing will replace the current credit facility agreements worth 25 million euros in total

* The maturity of the credit facilities has been spread out to the years 2018 and 2020

* The current 50 million euros commercial paper programme will continue unchanged

* In addition to these, Apetit Plc has agreed upon a 5 million euros investment loan that will mature in 2022 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

