BRIEF-Apetit updates its credit limit and loan agreements

June 26 (Reuters) - Apetit Oyj :
* Apetit Plc has agreed upon the reorganisation of its long-term credit facilities
* The new binding and collateral-free credit facilities totalling 40 million euros ($44.82 million) and intended for working capital financing will replace the current credit facility agreements worth 25 million euros in total
* The maturity of the credit facilities has been spread out to the years 2018 and 2020
* The current 50 million euros commercial paper programme will continue unchanged
* In addition to these, Apetit Plc has agreed upon a 5 million euros investment loan that will mature in 2022 Source text for Eikon:
