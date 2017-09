June 26 (Reuters) - Hubstyle SA :

* Issued and allotted 8,549,046 series D shares to 2 investors at issue price of 1.24 zloty ($0.3322) per share; no reduction occurred Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7328 zlotys) ($1 = 3.7327 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)