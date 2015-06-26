BRIEF-Mavshack buys Ambient Media in Philippines

June 26 (Reuters) - Mavshack publ AB :

* Buys 51 pct in its partner, Ambient Media, in the Philippines

* Purchase price is 37 million Swedish crowns ($4.49 million)

* Says purchase price to be partly paid via issue of 20 million new shares in Mavshack

* Following new share issue Global Link will become major shareholder in Mavshack with 25 pct of shares, before the ongoing issue

* Remaining 17 million crowns to be paid in a way that Global Link buys Mavshack’s account receivables in the Philippines in Q3 of 20 million crowns, and in India during Q4 of 14 million crowns, at half of their value

Source text: bit.ly/1fIo5ri

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2461 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)