BRIEF-Zealand Pharma ZP4207 phase I trial results support further development as rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia
#Healthcare
June 26, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zealand Pharma ZP4207 phase I trial results support further development as rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Phase I trial results for Zealand’s glucagon analogue, ZP4207 support its further development as a ready-to-use rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia in diabetes patients on insulin therapy

* Phase I data shows that ZP4207 is safe and well tolerated after single-dose administration in both healthy volunteers and Type 1 diabetes patients

* Says ZP4207 also showed effects in raising blood glucose levels in Type 1 diabetes patients after an insulin-induced hypoglycemic event

* Explores multiple-dose version of ZP4207 in phase Ib trial for mild to moderate hypoglycemia; results are expected in H2 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
