June 26 (Reuters) - BMP Media Investors AG :

* Expects consolidated revenue to total between 6 million euros ($7 million) and 10 million euros ($11 million)in FY 2015 and between 25 million euros and 40 million euros in coming year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)