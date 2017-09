June 26 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* 5,250,000 New Ordinary Shares Issued By Wereldhave N.V Will Be Listed On Euronext Amsterdam As Of June 29

* Reference share price is 49 euros ($54.90)

* Reason for capital increase is public offer Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)