CORRECTED-BRIEF-Quindell says FY audited report not to be published by June 30
#Corrections News
June 29, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Quindell says FY audited report not to be published by June 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say FY audited report ‘not to be published by June 30’ instead of ‘to publish by June 30’)

June 29 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc :

* Statement re. Temporary suspension and update

* It had requested for its shares to be temporarily suspended

* Whilst work in preparing its audited report and accounts for year ended December 31, 2014 is in its final stages, due to complexity of this process, they will now not be published by 30 June 2015

* Working through outstanding points and will publish accounts as soon as possible

* Accounts will be posted to shareholders along with details of annual general meeting

* Timing of which is dependent on publication of accounts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

