REFILE-BRIEF-Infinera says adjusts offer for Transmode
June 29, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Infinera says adjusts offer for Transmode

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds codes for Infinera)

June 29 (Reuters) - Transmode Ab

* Infinera says adjusts offer for Transmode

* Infinera is now offering the Transmode shareholders the choice between tendering their shares for SEK 110 per Transmode share in cash consideration, subject to a maximum total cash consideration in the Offer of SEK 2,133,611,172 or the original Offer consideration in the form of a mix of cash and shares of common stock in Infinera as announced on April 9, 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

