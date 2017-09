June 29 (Reuters) - Aedes SpA Ligure Lombarda per Imprese e Costruzioni :

* Says sold all unexercised option rights in cash call

* Sold 174,430 unexercised option rights at the unit price of 0.70 euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)