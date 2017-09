June 29 (Reuters) - Catella AB :

* Catella establishes property investment management platform in Spain and Portugal

* New enterprise will focus on property investment and asset management on behalf of Spanish and foreign investors

* Platform will be independent of Catella’s existing real estate advisory business in Spain, and will be based in Madrid

