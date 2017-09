June 29 (Reuters) - Tallink Grupp AS :

* Says its subsidiary Tallink Line LTD. and Nordea Bank Finland Plc have signed loan agreement for 184 million euros ($204.64 million) to finance new 230 million euros LNG powered fast ferry Source text for Eikon:

