June 29 (Reuters) - Theraclion SA :

* Theraclion’s managers and employees invest in equity capital

* Company announced that management and key employees have directly invested over 300,000 euros ($335,220) in Theraclion`s equity capital by buying existing shares

* This represents close to 60,000 shares acquired, accounting for 1.38 of total equity capital

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)