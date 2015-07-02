FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electrolux CEO says settlement over GE deal still an option
#Market News
July 2, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Electrolux CEO says settlement over GE deal still an option

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Electrolux CEO Keith McLoughlin in conference call following DOJ lawsuit over General Electric Co’s appliances business.

* Electrolux CEO says remains confident GE Appliances acquisition will close this year

* Says it is not unusual with differences in opinion between acquirer and DOJ - doesn’t mean a deal won’t be closed

* Says as in initial stage of litigation won’t be able to discuss details of case

* Says options still includes settlement, says company will be “rational and reasonable”

* Says thinks DOJ has not understood competitiveness of home appliances business at all

* Says have been discussions with DOJ on remedies but so far have not been successful

* Says everybody we talk to says the process could last between 2 and 6 months, shouldn’t drag on for years

* Says would not make sense for Electrolux or GE to make a partial acquisition

* Says regarding reports last month he would step down, “reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated”

* Says believes company search for North America chief probably triggered the reports of him stepping down as CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard and Sven Nordenstam)

