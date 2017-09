June 29 (Reuters) - Inside Secure SA :

* Inside Secure offers industry first solution to meet demands of growing U.S. Federal cybersecurity market

* Announced availability of SafeZone FIPS cryptographic module version 1.1 - industry`s first FIPS certified cryptographic module validated on a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE)