BRIEF-Citycon to start (re)development of Mölndal Galleria in Gothenburg
June 29, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Citycon to start (re)development of Mölndal Galleria in Gothenburg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj :

* Citycon and NCC AB take the next step with the (re)development of the new shopping centre Mölndal Galleria

* The investment project will begin its construction phase in August now that the zoning has gained legal force

* Citycon will purchase NCC’s 50 percent share after the project is completed making Citycon’s total investment around 120 million euros ($133.45 million)

* New shopping centre is scheduled to open in 2018 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8992 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
