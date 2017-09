June 29 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* 193,097 new ordinary shares issued by QRF COMM VA will be listed on Euronext Brussels as of July 1st

* Reference share price for capital increase: 24.48 euros ($27.20)

* Reason for capital increase is asset contribution Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8999 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)