FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Transgene to cut about 120 positions
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Cyber Risk
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 29, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Transgene to cut about 120 positions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Transgene SA :

* Transgene plans restructuring to focus on research and development

* Says it is no longer strategic for Transgene to keep its stand-alone pharmaceutical development and bio-manufacturing capabilities

* Planned restructuring would lead to company’s terminating such activities, which is expected to result in loss of approximately 120 positions

* Company has received a proposal from ABL, Inc, a U.S. subsidiary of Institut Merieux, under which ABL would offer, in Illkirch (France), positions to a significant number of Transgene`s employees involved in manufacturing and related activities

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.