June 30 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag says positive results from two pivotal studies evaluating the investigational medicine ocrelizumab compared with interferon beta-1a Rebif), a standard-of-care therapy, in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS), the most common form of the disease. The studies (called OPERA I and OPERA II) met their primary and major secondary endpoints. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)