BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic: U.S. Government exercises option for development of filovirus vaccine
June 30, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic: U.S. Government exercises option for development of filovirus vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Says National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), has exercised several contract options for the development of a vaccine that accelerates and enhances the immune response against Marburgvirus, a member of the Filovirus family

* Contract, originally awarded in 2012, will provide about $15 million in additional funds to bring total value of contract to about $33 million

* Additional revenue will be recognized over expanded contract period from 2015-2018

* Contents of this announcement do not affect company’s expectations for financial results for 2015

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
