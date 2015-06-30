FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Capgemini completes financing of acquisition of IGATE with EUR 2.75 bln bond placement
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Capgemini completes financing of acquisition of IGATE with EUR 2.75 bln bond placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Capgemini :

* Completes the financing of the acquisition of IGATE with the successful placement of bonds for a total amount of 2.75 billion euros ($3.08 billion)

* 2.75 billion euros bond issue, settling on July 1 consists of 3 tranches

* A 500 million euros notes due July 2, 2018, with a quarterly coupon of 3-month-euribor plus 85bp (issue price 100 pct)

* A 1 billion euros notes due July 1, 2023, with an annual coupon of 2.500 pct, (issue price 99.857 pct)

* A 1.25 billion euros notes due July 1, 2020, with an annual coupon of 1.750 pct, (issue price 99.853 pct)

* Bonds are rated BBB with stable outlook by Standard & Poor‘s, in line with rating of Capgemini

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.