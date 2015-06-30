BRIEF-BoConcept 2014/15 revenue up 9.3% to DKK 1.15 bln, EBIT loss widens

June 30 (Reuters) - BoConcept Holding A/S :

* 2014/15 revenue rose to 1.15 billion Danish crowns, corresponding to an increase of 9.3 pct

* 2014/15 profit before special items (EBIT before special items) amounted to 15 million crowns, equalling an EBIT margin of 1.3 pct

* 2014/15 EBIT loss 50.7 million crowns versus loss 21.7 million crowns year ago

* 2014/15 same-store-sales in terms of order intake were up by 11.5 pct

* Expects to raise EBIT margin to about 4 pct in 2015/2016 financial year

* Sees 2015/16 revenues to increase by about 2 pct on the 2014/2015 financial year

