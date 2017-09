June 30 (Reuters) - Carpetright Plc

* Fy group revenue increased 3.3% to £462.6m (2014: £447.7m).

* Significant increase in underlying profit before tax to £13.0m (2014: £4.6m).

* Encouraging start to new financial year with like-for-like sales ahead by 4.9% in uk and 7.4% in rest of europe, on a local currency basis.