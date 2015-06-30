FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Monitise updates on payment of deferred consideration for Markco Media deal
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Monitise updates on payment of deferred consideration for Markco Media deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Monitise Plc

* Update regarding payment of deferred consideration for acquisition of Markco Media businesses, originally announced on 26 June 2014

* Deferred consideration comprising 3,571,429 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in respect of retention payments was issued on 29 June 2015 pursuant to terms of acquisition

* Represents £0.4 mln based on closing share price of 10.5 pence on 29 June 2015

* Remaining retention payments, earn-out consideration and held back consideration will fall due in respect of period to and including 30 June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.