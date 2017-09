June 30 (Reuters) - Elexxion AG :

* FY revenue falls to 1.715 million euros (previous year: 2.271 million euros)

* FY EBIT improved to -739,000 euros (previous year: -1.23 million euros)

* In FY 2015 expects significant revenue growth and balanced result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)