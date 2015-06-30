FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Deutsche Bank's Cryan gives up Man Group remuneration chair role
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Bank's Cryan gives up Man Group remuneration chair role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Man Group Plc

* Man Group today announces that Phillip Colebatch, senior independent director, will resume role of chairman of remuneration committee from 1 July 2015, replacing John Cryan who took on role from colebatch in may 2015.

* This reflects change in Cryan’s circumstances following announcement of his appointment as co-chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank with effect from July 2015.

* Man Group is currently undertaking a search to appoint an additional non-executive director to take up the role of remuneration Committee Chair. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.