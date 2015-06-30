FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dolphin says 1.5 mln euros deposited with banks in Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd

* Group’s amanzoe and nikki beach resorts continue their operations as usual and dolphin, in close cooperation with local management teams of resorts, are monitoring situation to ensure uninterrupted provision of seamless services to our hotel guests

* Pdate in relation to recent capital controls measures implemented in greece

* Cash balances of group’s subsidiaries deposited with banks operating in greece as at 26 june 2015 amounts in aggregate to euro 1.5 million.

* Remaining cash balances of group, excluding restricted cash under financing arrangements, as at 26 june 2015 amount to euro 55.8 million, of which euro 53.3 million are held at isle of man, by capital international limited, in a royal bank of scotland account.

* Restricted cash balances of group are euro 18.4 million and are held at banks in dominican republic, isle of man and cyprus. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)

