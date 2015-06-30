FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blinkx says Chairman Anthony Bettencourt to step down
June 30, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Blinkx says Chairman Anthony Bettencourt to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Blinkx Plc

* Effective 1 July 2015, Anthony Bettencourt will step down as chairman of Blinkx board of directors, in order to focus on executive responsibilities

* Bettencourt will remain on board as a non-executive director, serving on company’s nomination and remuneration committees

* Raj Chellaraj, lead independent non-executive director will assume role of chairman of Blinkx board of directors

* In addition to his role as chairman of board, Chellaraj will serve on company’s nomination and audit committees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

