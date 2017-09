June 30 (Reuters) - Atos

* Announces successful placement of its inaugural five-year 600 million euros ($671 million ) bonds issuance

* Bond issue has been significantly oversubscribed by a large and diversified european investor base, which allowed Atos to increase size of issue from 500 million euros to 600 million euros Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8946 euros)